Neha Kakkar And Arijit Singh's Tracks You Should Add To Your Playlist

Neha Kakkar and Arijit Singh are one of the best Indian playback singers today. The two create complete magic when they work together. Here are the soulful tracks of Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar. Read ahead to know-

Soulful tracks of Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar

Tukur Tukur

Tukur Tukur is from Rohit Shetty's directorial, Dilwale (2015). The lead cast of the film includes Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon. The happy and groovy song is sung by Arijit Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, Nakash Aziz, and Siddharth Mahadevan. The plot of the film revolves around the siblings of two estranged lovers, who fall for each other, unaware of the violent past that drove them apart.

Main Tera Boyfriend

Main Tera Boyfriend is from Dinesh Vijan’s directorial, Raabta (2017). The lead cast of the film includes Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. This peppy and energetic song is sung by Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar, and the Meet Bros. The plot of the film revolves around Shiv and Saira, who fall for each other and form an inseparable connection. This is until Saira crosses paths with a reincarnated lover from a previous lifetime who is determined to make her his lover again. The audience loved the song.

Tu Hi Yaar Mera

Tu Hi Yaar Mera is from Mudassar Aziz’s directorial, Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). The film has Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday as the lead cast. Rochak, Arijit Singh, and Neha Kakkar sang this romantic melody. The plot of the film revolves around Chintu Tyagi, an ordinary, middle-class man who finds himself torn between his wife and another woman. The song received much appreciation from the fans.

