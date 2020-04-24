Neha Kakkar V/s Hina Khan: Who Slayed The Statement Lehenga Look Better?

Bollywood celebs are constantly coming up with new trends, styles, and looks. Be it TV celebs or Bollywood, fashion is one thing common between the two. Celebs like Hina Khan, Neha Kakkar, Mouni Roy and more have not only broken barriers and worn quirky outfits but have also restyled many traditional looks. Listed below are pictures of Neha Kakkar and Hina Khan giving their fans some elegant lehenga goals

Neha Kakkar v/s Hina Khan: Who slayed the lehenga looks better?

Neha Kakkar looked stunning in the above silver lehenga. The young singer put on a statement silver lehenga with minimum jewellery. Neha added just a simple pair of earrings and rings. She also added curls and bold makeup to complete her look. Neha Kakkar's Instagram is brimming with some stunning lehenga looks that have stolen many hearts. Neha Kakkar's lehenga is perfect for night functions. The heavy and rich looking lehenga would be the perfect choice for your best friend's wedding.

When it comes to fashion, Hina Khan is no less. The actress looks stunning in her orange lehenga. Hina has added heavy jewellery to her look. She looks chic with her maang tika and choker neckpiece. Hina Khan has also applied nude makeup and opted for pin-straight hair to complete her look. Hina Khan's lehenga looks light and a perfect choice for sangeet functions. The colour is not only bright but looks great for summer weddings.

