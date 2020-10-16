Neha Kakkar Shares 'love At First Sight' Pic With Rohanpreet Singh, Says 'Jab We Met'

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has been sharing pictures of herself with Rohanpreet Singh on social media. Recently, she confused her fans again, who have been wondering if 'Nehu Da Vyah' is her new song or they hear wedding bells. The singer took to Instagram and shared a photo with Rohanpreet through her official handle. It features the duo looking at each other as the caption reads ‘Jab We Met’. Here are further details about Neha Kakkar’s latest social media post that you must check out right away. Read on:

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's 'Love At First Sight'

Punjabi singer Neha Kakkar took to Instagram and shared a loved up picture of herself with Rohanpreet Singh through her official account on October 16, 2020, Friday. It features her in a black and white printed Kurta, while the latter is also flaunting his traditional avatar. Kakkar has accessorised her outfit with metallic earrings, nose pin, and a bracelet. For a rounded off look, she has kept her mid-length hair loose. In the caption accompanying her social media post, Neha Kakkar wrote, “Jab we met! ♥ï¸ðŸ™ˆ” and tagged Rohanpreet Singh. The singer also used hashtags such as 'Love At First Sight', 'Nehu Da Vyah', and 'NehuPreet' alongside the description.

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Neha Kakkar received more than 11,00,000 likes and over 7900 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers and fellow celebrities of the star shared their response to the picture. Many among them congratulated the couple. While Maniesh Paul wrote ‘oyee hoyyyyeeee <3 <3, Jay Bhanushali dropped ‘cuteee’, Ridham Kalyan penned ‘Vadhayiaan ji Vadhayiaan â¤ï¸ðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ˜˜’. Meanwhile, Rohanpreet Singh, who shared a similar photo, posted a comment on their picture. He wrote, 'Tujhe Dekh kr hai Jeena ðŸ¤´ðŸ‘¸ðŸ˜ðŸ¤©ðŸ˜‡ðŸ˜‡â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ I love youuuuuuuu mera Putt @nehakakkar â¤ï¸â¤ï¸'.

On the other hand, several celebrities and fans expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, hugs, roses, kisses, and fire, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Neha Kakkar’s recent photo. Check out:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.