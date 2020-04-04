Neha Kakkar And Samantha Akkineni Slay Polka Dot Dresses; See Pics

Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular playback singers in Bollywood, according to her huge fan base. She has not only voiced several songs but also starred in them, and is known for her features along with her music. On the other hand, there is another celebrity who is known for her beauty and she is none other than the south star Samantha Akkineni. On two different occasions, the stars were seen sporting dresses with polka dots. Read on to know more about their looks:

Neha Kakkar and Samantha Akkineni in Polka dots

Neha Kakkar pulls off Polka Dots

Back in December 2018, Neha Kakkar was seen sporting an outfit that was quite similar to the one that was featured in the iconic Bollywood film, Julie. This dress had a polka dot design and it was adored by the fans. Fans took to their IG handles and flooded Kakkar's comment section with several praises and hearts. This photo went on to garner a total of eight lakh fifty-one thousand three hundred and eleven likes. The photo was clicked on the set of Indian Idol as it was mentioned in the caption. Here is the post by the Jinke Liye singer Neha Kakkar:

READ | Sonam Kapoor's Sister Rhea Has Special Plans With Masaba Gupta Post-COVID-19 Lockdown

READ | Ranbir Kapoor Films Where His Nickname Was More Remembered Than His Character Name

Samantha Akkineni's Polka dotted dress

In October of 2019, Samantha Akkineni took to her official social media handle and posted a photo that featured her wearing a dress with polka dots. It was a beautiful dress with a mini skirt. She captioned the photo saying, "Finally some dressing up... after living in the same kurta the past month #Janu coming soon ❤️". The photo garnered over eight lakh ten thousand likes. Here is the photo:

READ | Neil Nitin Mukesh Expresses Gratitude With Dalgona Coffee For Wife Rukmini; See Pics

READ | 'Modern Family' Promises Satisfying End To 11 Season Run, Audience To Have A Role



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.