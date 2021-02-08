Neha Kakkar Blushes And Skillfully Avoids Paps' 'Where Is Rohan Paaji' Question; Watch

On February 7, 2021, a video of popular singer Neha Kakkar hit the internet. In the video, Neha can be seen blushing ceaselessly when a photographer asks her where her hubby Rohanpreet Singh is. The popular singer can be seen laughing cheerfully while coming out of a building alone and sitting in her car. The Dilbar singer was dressed in her casual outfit and added white sandals to complete her look.

Neha Kakkar blushes ceaselessly when asked about Rohanpreet Singh

In the short video, one can see Neha wearing a grey coloured floral t-shirt dress and a pair of white sandals. She carried a small white sling bag with her while coming out of a building alone. The singer flaunted her no-makeup look and kept her short straight hair loose adding a thin hairband to complete her look. In the video, a photographer asks her, “Paaji kaha hai? (Where is Paaji?). Neha blushes listening to the question. The photographer repeats, “Our Rohan sir!” and she smiles brightly replying, “Yes, of course, Paaji aur kon hai! (Who else is Paaji!)”.

Neha Kakkar tied the knot with the Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh in October last year. The singer since then has been sharing snippets with her hubby displaying their chemistry frequently. On January 23, 2021, the Gale Lagana Hai singer shared a short video with Rohanpreet. In the video, the couple can be seen singing together and hugging each other adorably.

Neha wore a beautiful white lehenga and styled her hair in a low bun. She wore subtle makeup to complete her look. Twinning with his wifey, Rohanpreet also wore a white tee and a black turban. The couple flaunted their bright smiles while enjoying each other’s company.

While sharing the adorable video, Neha, in the caption, wrote, “’#AnkhonKiGustakhiyan’ Maaf hon!!!! ‘#NehuPreet’ being Filmy Again @rohanpreetsingh ‘#NehaKakkar’, ‘#ReelItFeelIt’” with several loving face emoticons. Rohanpreet Singh commented, “Love You My Beautiful Queen!!” with a pair of red hearts and a heart-eyed face emoticon. Gauahar Khan commented, “Composed by My legendary father in law @ismaildarbarofficial. What a song… lots of love to u both” with a shining red heart. Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar too wrote, “This is so beautiful. Bestest video” with several hearts. Many of her fans too dropped lovely comments.

Image Source: Neha Kakkar's Instagram

