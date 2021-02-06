Neha Kakkar Shares A Video And Hubby Rohanpreet Singh Leaves A Cute Comment, Take A Look

Neha Kakkar has more than 52 million followers on her Instagram handle and has been quite active on the social media platform. She recently posted a video from one of her performances, shared by a fan page. The caption made her husband, Rohanpreet Singh intrigued to comment and express his love.

Neha Kakkar’s video has Rohanpreet Singh thanking god for her

Fan pages have been sharing many of Neha Kakkar’s videos on Instagram. The artist noticed one and posted it on her account. It has her performing Cheez Badi song from Machine (2017) on stage. She is wearing a shiny red attire and showing her dance moves. Quoting the lyrics, she captioned the post, “Blame do Rab ko kyon Aisa banaya!! ðŸ¥°ðŸ˜œ” (sic). Take a look at the latest addition to Neha Kakkar’s videos.

Time and again Neha Kakkar’s videos has praised by her husband, Rohanpreet Singh. In the latest one, Nehe’s caption made him to leave an interesting comment. Rohanpreet Singh wrote, “Shukar hai Rab da Bahut Bahut!!!! Ke Tumhe Aisa Banaya!!!! ðŸ‘¸ðŸ»ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼” (sic). Check out his comment below.

The latest addition to Neha Kakkar’s videos on Instagram has also been loved by the fans. It has 500k views in just four hours and has more than 3k comments. Many remakes of songs by Neha Kakkar have been appreciated by people and the video features one of them. It is a remake of song Tu Cheezi Badi Hai Mast Mast from 1994 movie Mohra and has Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. The remake features Mustafa Burmawala in his debut opposite Kiara Advani. The track was also sung by Udit Narayan. The original composition is by Viju Shah with recreation by Tanishk Bagchi. Anand Bakshi penned the original lyrics with additions by Shabbir Ahmed.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot on October 24, 2020 in a gurdwara in Delhi. The couple received blessings from many celebrities and her fans. They have also ventured together for a few tracks. Neha Kakkar’s songs with Rohanpreet Singh include Nehu da Vyah, Ex calling, and Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

