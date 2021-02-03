Neha Kakkar Grooves To 'Saiyaan Ji' On The Sets Of 'Indian Idol 12'; Watch Video

Neha Kakkar is one of the judges of the music reality show Indian Idol 12 along with Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. The Bollywood singer, Neha Kakkar holds a massive fan following on her social media. She treats her fans by posting regularly. Recently, Neha took to Instagram to post a new video in which she was seen grooving on the sets of Indian Idol 12.

Neha Kakkar's videos

Neha's new song Saiyaan Ji which she sang alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh released recently. In the video shared by Neha, she is seen grooving on the same song in a black outfit. She did a few moves while she was seated on her chair. She was also seen fixing her makeup by looking into a handy mirror between the shots as she flashed a beautiful smile towards the camera. She captioned her post saying, “Kyon Peete Ho Itni??,” she further continued asking her fans if they liked her latest song. Her post went viral and received a huge response from the fans.

Earlier, she shared another post in which she can be seen promoting her song while she was seen wearing a pink coloured outfit. The video was also from the sets of Indian Idol 12. Family and celebrity friends commented on the post in large numbers.

Saiyaan Ji was launched by T-Series on January 27. The song is voiced by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar and features Honey Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha in its music video.

More about Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar made her Bollywood debut as a singer in the movie Meerabai Not Out (2008). She became famous after the release of the track Second Hand Jawani from Cocktail which was followed by several other songs such as Sunny Sunny from Yaariyan (2014) and London Thumakda from Queen (2014). She also voiced party songs like Aao Raja, Tu Isaq Mera, and many more. Her breakthrough came with the release of the song Mile Ho Tum from Fever which topped the list of most-viewed Bollywood songs on YouTube. In 2019, Neha Kakkar was listed among the most viewed female artists on Youtube with 4.2 billion views. Neha got hitched to the singer Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020.

