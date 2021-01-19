Did You Know That Popular Artists Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar Are Related?

Neha Kakkar is an Indian singer who has established herself as one of the best-known in the industry at the moment. She has a huge fan following and all her fans are well aware of her contribution to the industry, but not many of them know that she is closely related to one of the other popular artists. Read ahead to know more about Neha Kakkar’s family.

The relation between Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar -

For those who don’t know, Neha Kakkar has two siblings. Her sister, Sonu Kakkar, is also a singer and her brother, Tony Kakkar, is a music director. The trio are children of Rishikesh Kakkar and Niti Kakkar. Neha is the youngest of all. Tony Kakkar has also established himself as a well-known celeb in the industry. His breakthrough came with the composition of the song Sawan Aaya Hai from Creature 3D.

Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar's new song -

Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar have delivered some hit songs over the years. They have teamed up for party songs such as Shona Shona, Chocolate, Dheeme Dheeme and romantic numbers such as Mile Ho Tum, Oh Humsafar, Sawan Aaya Hai and many more. The duo has recently come up with their new single named Gale Lagana Hai. The song was released on January 18, 2020. The song stars popular television actors Shivin Narang and Nia Sharma in the music video. Tony Kakkar is not only the singer of the song but also the lyrists. The song has received positive reviews from fans.

More about Neha Kakkar -

Neha Kakkar made her Bollywood debut as a chorus singer in the film Meerabai Not Out. She gained fame on the release the song Second Hand Jawani from Cocktail which was followed by several other popular songs. She gained recognition with the release of Mile Ho Tum from Fever which topped the list of most-viewed Bollywood songs on YouTube. Neha Kakkar had also recently released a song titled Khayal Rakhya Kar. The song featured herself and her husband, Rohanpreet Singh. It was released on December 22, 2020.

