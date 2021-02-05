Neha Kakkar Has 'Saiyaan Ji' Running In Her Mind And Its Not Her Husband Rohan

Neha Kakkar's new single "Saiyaan Ji" released on January 24. The song also features Yo Yo Honey Singh and Dream Girl actress Nushrratt Bharuccha. Produced by T-series, fans were excited about the song release. The video has already crossed 60 million views in a week.

Neha Kakkar's Instagram

Neha Kakkar's songs are always loved by the audience. The internet is always buzzing when a new Neha Kakkar song comes out. Neha Kakkar's songs like Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Coca Cola, Saki Saki and many more have been super hits and always makes a way into the fans playlist. She is the first Indian singer to receive the Youtube Diamond award. Neha recently took to Instagram to post a video of her sitting in her car grooving and lipsyncing to the Saiyaan Ji track. The video was captioned '#SaiyaanJi on My Mind!!!! #ReelItFeelIt #YoYoHoneySingh #NehaKakkar'. Check out Neha Kakkar's new video below;

The netizens were quick to comment on Neha Kakkar's lipsync video with heart and fire emojis. One user wrote 'My favourite singer' there were many who commented calling her 'Queen'. Check out some of the comments below:

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

The internet broke when news of Neha Kakkar getting married to her now-husband and singer Rohanpreet Singh came out in October 2020. #NehaKakkarwedding was trending on Twitter for days on end. The netizens could not stop talking about her wedding. The poster of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's recent number 'Khyaal Rakhiya Kar' had the internet buzzing with netizens talking about Neha Kakkar's possible pregnancy rumours.

However, when the fans realised that the said picture was for their new song the rumours died down. Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet whom she fondly calls Rohu is a Punjabi singer and actor. Rohanpreet started his singing career with the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs in 2007. He was last seen in the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as a suitor who came to impress Shehnaz Gill of the Bigg Boss 13 fame.

Neha and Rohanpreet first met on the sets of their song 'Nehu Ka Vyah'. According to Pinkvilla, it was love at first sight for both of them. After a few days of interaction, Rohanpreet mustered the courage to propose and to his surprise Neha said 'Yes' and the rest is history.

