Neha Kakkar Looks Stunning In Pink Lehenga From Sabyasachi At Her Wedding; See Pics

Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures with her newly wedded husband Rohanpreet. Seemingly, the pictures were from her wedding ceremony at a Gurudwara. The couple was seen donning matching outfits from Sabyasachi and the pictures of the same have been going viral on social media.

Neha Kakkar's wedding photos in pink lehenga

Neha Kakkar looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga. The singer opted for a heavy jewellery set and wore kaleere as with the bangles. Neha Kakkar mentioned in her post that she was wearing a Sabyasachi lehenga for the occasion and thanked him for gifting her the outfit.

Rohanpreet looked dapper in a matching sherwani and paired it up with matching jewellery necklace. Neha Kakkar mentioned in the post that Rohanpreet’s outfit was also gifted by Sabyasachi and belonged to his couture line. Neha Kakkar also mentioned hashtags like #NehuDaVyah and #NehuPreet which she has used in all her wedding posts. Check out the latest pictures of the couple below.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh pictures

Fans react

Fans of the singers gushed to the posts and left their reactions. A number of people wrote how stunning the couple looked at their wedding reception. Several other people talked about the outfits of the two celebrities and wrote in the comments what they thought about the outfits.

A number of other netizens took to social media and shared the pictures on their social media handle profiles. Several other fans of the singers sent them much love and kind regards as the couple start a new chapter of their lives. Check out some of the comments from netizens on social media below.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh reception pictures

Earlier, pictures of Neha Kakkar at her wedding reception went viral on the social media in which she was seen wearing a white lehenga. The singer had paired it up with an emerald jewellery set and Rohanpreet wore a blue suit which he paired with a white shirt and turban and a silver bowtie to round up the look. Check out the pictures of the wedding reception of Neha and Rohanpreet.

