Neha Kakkar's Outfit Inspirations For Various Special Occasions

Neha Kakkar’s Instagram feed often has several pics of the singer styling and slaying in different ensembles. The singer pulls off various sorts of clothes effortlessly. Here is a list of Neha Kakkar's outfits that you can use as a guide for various special occasions:

Neha Kakkar’s Outfit Inspirations

Lunch with the Girls

In this picture, Neha is sporting a floral crop top with high waisted denim. She has kept it a no-accessories look with basic make-up and sleep hair. The casual yet presentable look is perfect for a lunch with the girlfriends.

For a small function or Puja at home

Neha has donned a pastel green suit paired up with a magenta leheriya dupatta. The look is complemented with the toned-down makeup, big earrings, a nose pin, and wavy hair. A minimal look just right for a small gathering with loved ones.

The wedding-guest look

Here, Neha Kakkar adorns a beautiful dark green sari with an embroidered blouse. This is apt for attending a wedding. She added to this look emerald bauble earrings, a statement ring, and her hair were set into beach waves. She also donned a bindi and put on a glitter eyeshadow with nude lips and highlighter.

The Date – Night look

A floral print cami-top with high wasted pants is just right for the vibes you need on a date night. Neha has stuck to her nude make-up look here, with slightly doing pigmenting up her blush. She chose to not wear any accessories and keep her straight with this outfit.

The Indo – Western look

This outfit is apt for a Diwali party or a sangeet-cocktail function. The singer has worn a crop top and pants. What catches attention is the detailing on the pants that is the attached slit skirt with her pants. The blue and yellow ensemble with soft curls and flower earrings says everything celebration but without going overboard.

The Airport look

Celebs are often known for having specifically styled airport looks. They have to speak your style but be comfy at the same time. Neha here is wearing a perfect set of clothes that look comfortable for the longest of flights. A simple outfit of leggings, t-shirt, and hoodie with shoes.

