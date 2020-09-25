Neha Kakkar Gets Ready To Fly To Goa, Gives A Glimpse Of Her 'vacaymode'

Playback singer Neha Kakkar has given the industry several chartbuster songs and music videos to groove to. The singer is currently quarantining amid the lockdown, but during this challenging period, she has stayed very active on social media. She recently shared a fun video of herself, giving a glimpse of getting ready for her Goa trip. Read on:

Neha Kakkar's Instagram post

In this Instagram post, Neha Kakkar shared a video of her. In the clip, the actor is singing the lyrics of her song 'Goa Waale Beach Pe'. She further says that ''vacation plan sirf plans bankar reh jaate hai". Suddenly, there comes a message on her mobile, which reads as, "Can't wait!! See you at the airport !!! 4.30 Sharp!!!". And soon she gets ready for her Goa trip and shares her excitement in the post.

The singer captioned the picture by stating, "Time to relax, time to unwind…I m off to GOAA with my friends tonight! Vacay mode on" (sic). In the video, the Kar Gayi Chull singer stunned in a black crop top clubbed with a long white skirt. Take a look at the post below:

Many fans and fellow celebrities of Neha Kakkar have commented on her picture. Neha Kakkar's brother was among the first to comment on the post. Tony Kakkar wrote, "Whole Goa Will be so happy Goa wale beach pe nehuuuu" along with the kiss emoji. One of the fan pages commented saying, "Love you nehu". While many users poured in love with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at more comments below.

Neha Kakkar's Taaro Ke Shehar Crosses 25 Million Views

Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal, who made his big music video debut in Bhushan Kumar's recently released Taaron Ke Shehar, has made an impact in his very first musical outing. The dynamic actor stood out in the music video opposite singer Neha Kakkar.

Together the two created magic with their chemistry on-screen which resulted in the overwhelming views that Taaron Ke Shehar has gained. The action emotion-packed song has already crossed 25 million views on YouTube in just three days of its release.

The romantic music video Taaron Ke Shehar written and composed by Jaani of Pachtaoge fame saw Sunny Kaushal and Neha Kakkar essaying the role of "lovers on the run". The sizzling chemistry between the two impressed fans on social media. Fans and music lovers not only praised their chemistry between the lead pair but also loved the song's vocals and the picturisation of the music video shot by Arvindr Khera.

