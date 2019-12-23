Neha Kakkar Gets Emotional As Kapil Sharma Narrates Heartfelt Story Of Bharti Singh

In the latest episode of Indian Idol 11, Neha Kakkar was left in tears as Kapil Sharma spoke about Bharti Singh and her journey as a comedian. He also spoke about how he had been friends with Bharti Singh for a really long time. He also revealed that he had approached her in college to perform in his college.

Neha Kakkar gets emotional about Bharti Singh’s story

The special guest on the latest episode of the Indian reality show, Indian Idol 11, was none other than the comedy queen on Indian TV, Bharti Singh. She was a guest on the Shaadi special episode. Comedian Kapil Sharma left her a heartfelt video message that left the judge Neha Kakkar in tears. In the video, Kapil Sharma spoke about how Bharti fought all odds and brought a new wave of change in society. He spoke about the struggles of being a girl in India and how hard it is to reach such heights in terms of success in Indian society. He also revealed that she is a national-level shooter. He also appreciated Bharti Singh’s skill and talent. He mentioned that he was extremely happy for her and her husband and called her his soul. Neha Kakkar could be seen in tears as Kapil Sharma was talking about Bharti Singh’s struggle.

Kapil Sharma also spoke about how the two, Bharti Singh and himself, have known each other for a really long time. He said that they have been friends for over 16-17 years. He said that they were both in different colleges when they first met. Kapil Sharma’s friends forced him to approach Bharti Singh to perform in his college after they saw her performing in hers. He also praised for always being strong.

Read Indian Idol 11: Maniesh Paul Expected To Make A Come-back As The Host

Also read Indian Idol 11: Here’s A List Of The Contestants Who Made It To The Top 8

Fans express what they love about their favourite contestants

After the latest episode of Indian Idol 11, fans have split up about who their favourite contestants are. Some can be seen supporting Jannabi while some have been supporting Sunny Hindustani. The viewers can also be seen talking about the Kishore Kumar special episode which had Amit Kumar. Have a look at the reactions here.

Totally enjoyed today's episode of #IndianIdol11 I am not sure who was having more fun Amit Kumar ji, @VishalDadlani or me, great choices in songs today, each singer out singing the other, Loved Ridham Kalyan (love his name) But Rohit stole the show today #KishoreKumarSpecial pic.twitter.com/xbAOyGyR5v — Aneeta (@AneetaRadoja) December 22, 2019

#sunnyHindustani's excellent performance has ensured his place in the #Top7 .True in to #Indianidol to watch our contestant's pay #Indianidol11 #kishorkumar $special tonight 8PM only Sony ....👍🏻

Sunny Singer Neha kakkaar vishal Dadlani Aditya narayan Himesh Reshammiya .❤ pic.twitter.com/fEAH4ZkSna — VishaL VermA (@VishalVerma1243) December 22, 2019

Watched yesterday's #IndianIdol11 episode. What an amazing episode was that. I liked all the performances bt here I want to especially mention two performances - Jannabi and Rohit Shyam Rout. Both have nailed their performances like rockstarts... @VishalDadlani @SonyTV 🤩🤩🤩 — Mohit Shrivas (@MohitShrivas10) December 23, 2019

Read 'Indian Idol 11' Written Update: When Kishore Kumar & 'shaadi' Took Centre Stage

Also read Neha Kakkar Dedicates An Emotional Song For Her Ex-boyfriend In Indian Idol 11

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.