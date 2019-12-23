'Indian Idol 11' Written Update: When Kishore Kumar & 'shaadi' Took Centre Stage

One of the most popular shows on television, Indian Idol 11 is winning hearts of the audience, as the makers of the show have managed to rope in a bunch of talented contestants. Hosted by Aditya Narayan, the contestants of Indian Idol 11 have been entertaining the audience with their unmatched talent, since the show’s inception on television. Here are the highlights of the weekend episodes of Indian Idol 11, which aired on December 21, 2019, and December 22, 2019.

December 21, 2019 - Saturday

The weekend's episodes are usually based on different themes and witness many guest appearances on the show. Saturday, December 21, was an epic Shaadi Special themed episode. The contestants performed on Shaadi Special songs. The episode started with introduction of the special guests, Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Host, Aditya Narayan introduced the theme and the guests. Ridham Kalyan's performance on Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar's song Mast Kalandar was most appreciated and enjoyed by everyone. Judges and peer contestants were also seen grooving to the song. Shahzan Mujeeb received the tag of being a Shehanshah by Himesh Reshammiya.

December 22, 2019 - Sunday

Sunday's episode was one of the most important ones of Indian Idol 11. The episode was a tribute to Bollywood's iconic evergreen singer Kishore Kumar. Sunday's episode had Kishor Kumar's family invited as guests. The episode started with Shahzan Mujeeb's performance which received a standing ovation. Amit Kumar, Kishore Kumar's son, sang the evergreen love song Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna. All the judges and guests played a short Antakshari round during the episode.

