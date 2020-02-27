Music Is The Best Way To Express Emotions, Says Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar has grown up in a musical family. She started her music journey by being a contestant in Indian Idol 2. She was loved by many and gained immense fame over the course of her career. Her success took her to the next level when she judged the 10th and 11th season of Indian Idol, the show in which she herself was a participant once. Not just Indian Idol, but she also judged a singing show Sa Re Ga Ma L’ll Champs. She has won millions of hearts by her singing skills. A few of her best songs are Aankh Mare, Yaad Piya Ki, The Hookup song, and others.

Neha Kakkar's love for music

In a recent interview with a daily, Neha revealed that her sister is the one who inspired her to sing. Neha said she saw her sister sing at the age of four. Her sister’s singing made her realise that singing is the most beautiful thing anyone can do and since then she was connected to music.

She further said that when she reached the success line, she thought that it was only a dream, far from reality. Neha said that she feels happy about the wonderful journey that she has had.

Speaking about her favourite song, she revealed that Mile Ho Tum Humko is one of the songs which is closest to her heart. She also said that she can sense if the particular song will be a hit or not.

According to the interview, Dilbar is one song that she didn’t expect to be a blockbuster. She thought it would be a hit song but not a blockbuster. She was extremely surprised to see the results, which made her happy to the fullest.

In the interview, she also revealed the secret of her amazing voice. She said that you need to be really talented and smart enough to know how to use your voice. Being a successful artist, she would love to collaborate with Justin Bieber or Zayn Malik in the future. Neha Kakkar feels music is the most beautiful thing in the world as it can help you express your emotions. She further said that even when she is sleeping, music plays in the background.

