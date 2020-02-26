Neha Kakkar's 'Nikle Currant' Unplugged Version Will Simply Leave You Spellbound; Watch

Neha Kakkar who has been the queen of hit songs in Bollywood and has sung numerous party and pop songs in her music career. Even her siblings Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar are well-known singers in the music industry. Neha Kakkar has often collaborated with many artists to release some hit singles of her own. One such song is Nikle Currant which she released in 2018 where she sang along with famous Punjabi singer Jassi Gill. The song has garnered massive views on YouTube amounting to 617 million in a short span of time. Take a look at an instance where the O Saki Saki singer sang an unplugged version of her hit song Nikle Currant and mesmerised her fans and followers with her melodious voice.

Neha Kakkar's impromptu Nikle Currant rendition

The singer who is famous for iconic Bollywood hits like London Thumakda, O Saki Saki, Dilbar, has many hit album singles in her discography. Her singles like Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Sorry, La La La, and her recently released song Goa Beach were appreciated by all the music lovers. Here is an instance when Neha Kakkar shared an impromptu unplugged version of her song Nikle Currant while she was attending IIFA. The song is sung in the voices of Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill, while the lyrics are penned by Jaani and the music is composed by Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz.

Neha Kakkar songs

Neha Kakkar was recently seen as a judge on the 11th season of the singing competition show Indian Idol. She was judging the show alongside well-known singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya and music director Vishal Dadlani. Her alleged marriage rumours with host Aditya Narayan also gained a lot of attention. But in the recent news, it has been revealed that the singer Aditya Narayan will surely get married this year, but to his long time girlfriend and not Neha Kakkar.

