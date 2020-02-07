Neha Kakkar Flaunts Her Co-Ord Style Sense In These Posts; See Pics

Neha Kakkar is amongst the most celebrated singers of Bollywood. Neha is currently judging a singing reality show, Indian Idol 11. The singing sensation is often denoted as a hit-machine and one can hardly say that they have never grooved on her blockbuster tracks. In addition to being an amazing singer, the star is also praised for her impeccable fashion sense. Check out the times she flaunted the co-ord styles -

Neha Kakkar co-ord styles

Neha Kakkar looks gorgeous in this blue printed co-ord set. The co-ord set constitutes of a bandeau top and high-waist bottoms. The attire has leaf-like prints and to make her look cooler. Neha completed the look by keeping her hair open.

Also Read | Aditya Narayan is a 'naughty lover', says Neha Kakkar; reveals reason

The Saki Saki singer looks like a true beauty in this royal blue co-ord avatar. She is seen wearing a transparent jacket over a crop top. She wore wide bottoms to complete the attire. The outfit is adorned with open wavy hair and nude makeup.

Also Read | Aditya Narayan's HUGE surprise for Neha Kakkar this Valentine's Day; Details inside

Neha Kakkar poses like a diva and fans cannot stop admiring her beauty. Neha looks magnetic in this pink and white outfit. The Dilbar singer is seen wearing sequinned high waist bottoms that had a thigh-length cut. She looks astonishing in the tight-fitting crop top and long silver jacket. The silky silver jacket has embellished borders. The singer completed the look with pink lips, blush and eyeshadow.

Also Read | Will Neha Kakkar marry Aditya Narayan this Valentine's day? Here's what she has to say

Neha looks impeccably beautiful in this green co-ord set. The set consists of a floral bralette with tassels. She wore wide bottoms with white designs and a similarly designed jacket over the floral bralette. She looks mesmerizing with minimal makeup and nude lips.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar's glamorous ethnic outfits that prove she is a true 'desi girl' at heart

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.