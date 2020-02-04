Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Neha Kakkar's Glamorous Ethnic Outfits That Prove She Is A True 'desi Girl' At Heart

Bollywood News

Neha Kakkar, who keeps her fans updated on social media, often shares pictures that proves the singer's love for Indian traditional attires. Read more details.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neha Kakkar

Considered as one of the finest singers of the current generation, Neha Kakkar has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses with her stint as a judge on Indian Idol. Apart from being lauded for her unique songs and social media presence, Neha Kakkar has also proved to be a fashionista, of which her Instagram handle is proof. Be it a western bodycon outfit or a traditional Indian attire, Neha Kakkar has inspired masses with her sartorial choices. Here are Neha Kakkar's few ethnic outfits which prove that she is a true 'desi girl' at heart.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar's Rumoured BF Aditya Narayan To Have A Bachelor Party With THIS Actor?

Neha Kakkar's glamorous ethnic outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

As seen in the picture shared, Neha Kakkar can be seen in an embellished floral bead-studded lehenga, with a handcrafted dupatta. The actor went for open tresses, accessorising her look with large earrings.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Reveals Whose Side He Will Be On For Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan's Wedding

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

In this picture, Neha Kakkar can be seen grooving to a song in a navy-blue outfit. Styling her hairdo with mogra-garland, Neha Kakkar went for sky-blue stilettos. 

Also Read | Neha Kakkar's 'I Love You' Dance With Aditya Narayan Can't Be Missed; Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

As seen in the picture, Neha Kakkar donned a floral-printed saree. With the picture shared,  Neha Kakkar revealed that the look was her 'Shaadi look'. The singer went for a minimal makeup look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

Here, the singer can be seen donning a sun-coloured dhoti-cum-pyjama accessorised with a 'maang-tika'. Keeping her hair open, the actor also chose a flower-ring.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar And Aditya Narayan Spotted Shooting In Goa Days Before Their Alleged Wedding

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

Neha Kakkar also went for a bead-studded lehenga for a special episode of Indian Idol. Accessorising her look, the actor opted for sky-blue coloured earrings.

(Promo Image: Neha Kakkar Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ARMAAN - ANISSA WEDDING
KERALA CM SLAMS SDPI
PM MODI HIGHLIGHTS BUDGET BENEFITS
ANIL WITH DAWOOD? SONAM CLARIFIES
NIA CHARGES ALL 11 ACTIVISTS
AAP LAUNCHES AAPFLIX