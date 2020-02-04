Neha Kakkar's Glamorous Ethnic Outfits That Prove She Is A True 'desi Girl' At Heart

Considered as one of the finest singers of the current generation, Neha Kakkar has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses with her stint as a judge on Indian Idol. Apart from being lauded for her unique songs and social media presence, Neha Kakkar has also proved to be a fashionista, of which her Instagram handle is proof. Be it a western bodycon outfit or a traditional Indian attire, Neha Kakkar has inspired masses with her sartorial choices. Here are Neha Kakkar's few ethnic outfits which prove that she is a true 'desi girl' at heart.

Neha Kakkar's glamorous ethnic outfits

As seen in the picture shared, Neha Kakkar can be seen in an embellished floral bead-studded lehenga, with a handcrafted dupatta. The actor went for open tresses, accessorising her look with large earrings.

In this picture, Neha Kakkar can be seen grooving to a song in a navy-blue outfit. Styling her hairdo with mogra-garland, Neha Kakkar went for sky-blue stilettos.

As seen in the picture, Neha Kakkar donned a floral-printed saree. With the picture shared, Neha Kakkar revealed that the look was her 'Shaadi look'. The singer went for a minimal makeup look.

Here, the singer can be seen donning a sun-coloured dhoti-cum-pyjama accessorised with a 'maang-tika'. Keeping her hair open, the actor also chose a flower-ring.

Neha Kakkar also went for a bead-studded lehenga for a special episode of Indian Idol. Accessorising her look, the actor opted for sky-blue coloured earrings.

(Promo Image: Neha Kakkar Instagram)

