Neha Kakkar & Tanishk Bagchi's Greatest Hits To Add To Your Playlist, See List

Singing sensation Neha Kakkar is one of the most sought after artistes in Bollywood. Her mesmerizing voice stays in the hearts of her listeners. Be her emotional tracks like Mile Ho Tum Humko, Jinke Liye or her peppy dance number Morni Banke, Hauli Hauli, Garmi, Neha surely knows how to charm her fans.

It is a lesser-known fact, most Neha Kakkar's chartbuster tracks are composed by music composer Tanishk Bagchi. Neha and Tanishk Bagchi have delivered dozens of hit songs. Tanishk has worked with the biggest banners in the Hindi Music Industry. From T-Series, Sony Music, to Zee Music Company. Talking about Neha Kakkar and Tanishk Bagchi let's take a look at some of their best music together.

Greatest hits of Neha Kakkar and Tanishk Bagchi

1. Morni Banke (Badhaai Ho)

Morni Banke is a foot-tapping bhangra track from the movie Badhaai Ho. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, Morni Banke the unarguably the most popular track from Badhaai Ho. Sung by super-talented Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar, Morni Banke by Tanishk is such a track you simply stop grooving on.

Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi

In 2019, came one single that simply won millions of hearts and became a rage once again. Re-created by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar is a peppy dance number, the DJ won't forget to play in your next party.

Gali Gali (KGF)

Gali Gali Mein is a high-energy dance number with some groovy music by Tanishk Bagchi. Mouni Roy danced like a dream in this energetic track sung by Neha Kakkar.

Mere Angne Mein

Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz's debut single Mere Angne Mein was the talk of the town. With Cathy lyrics and unusual story plot, this Tanish Bagchi single became a chartbuster hit. Neha Kakkar did playback for Jacqueline Fernandez.

Aankh Marey (Simmba)

Aankh Marey from Simmba is ground-breaking hit composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Mika and Neha Kakkar gave voice to this re-created version of the original 1990's track under the same title.

Dilbar (Satyamev Jayate)

Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali gave their voice to the remix version of Sushmita Sen's iconic dance number from Sirf Tum. Composed by TanishkB, O Saki Saki is one of the dynamic duo's most celebrated tracks.

Coca Cola (Luka Chuppi)

Bagchi collaborated with Tony Kakkar to re-create the peppiest form of his famous song Coca Cola. Neha gave her voice to this track with her brother Tony. Coca Cola topped the radio charts over weeks.

Chamma Chamma (Fraud Saiyaan)

Even though Arshad Warsi starrer Fraud Saiyaan tanked at the box-office, Chamma Chamma dance number from the movie turned out to be a magnanimous hit. Tanishk added his unique touch to the music of the track, and Neha sang it beautifully.

O Saki Saki(Batla House)

The way Nora Fatehi flaunted her dancing skills in this super-cool track was simply brilliant. Neha sang this track in her own unique way which added to the popularity quotient of O Saki Saki, re-created by Tanishk.

