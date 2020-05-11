Neha Kakkar & Tony Kakkar's 'Bheegi Bheegi' Will Make You Long For The Rains

After collaborating with Jaani for an emotional melody that focused on a tale of treachery titled Jinke Liye, Neha Kakkar is back again with yet another emotional track, in collaboration with her brother Tony Kakkar, titled Bheegi Bheegi. After giving fans a sneak peek into the music video by sharing its teaser two days back, the pop sensation has finally released the song and its music video on YouTube and other music streaming platforms. The romantic number is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-series starring the sibling duo in the music video. Read the review of the song below:

All about Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar's romantic number

After collaborating with Tony Kakkar for the dance number Goa Beach which released in Valentine's week, Neha Kakkar is back with yet another collab with her younger brother, but this time around, for a romantic number titled Bheegi Bheegi.

Bheegi Bheegi is a romantic number for all the love birds out there who are awaiting monsoon. The song will also surely make all the couples miss their better halves even more after listening to it amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The central idea of Bheegi Bheegi is based on companionship and togetherness of couples and their steamy romance during monsoons with soothing flute tunes and slow-paced music to complement the heart-warming lyrics of the song.

The song was released on Monday, i.e. May 11, 2020, along with its music video starring the brother-sister duo. Produced by T-Series, the duet is sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar while its also composed by Tony Kakkar and penned by him along with Prince Dubey.

The music video of the romantic number also serves as a lyrics' video, featuring Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar in it. Neha Kakkar also recently took to her Instagram handle to spill the beans about releasing the song amid the global Coronavirus pandemic, stating that according to her, music is the best therapy for everyone in such difficult circumstances.

Check out the music video of Bheegi Bheegi song below:

