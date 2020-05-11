Neha Kakkar Shares Heart-touching Video For Her Mom On Mother's Day 2020

Bollywood celebrities actively shared their mothers' pictures and memories via social media posts on Sunday, May 10, 2020, as everyone celebrated International Mother's Day. Music industry’s heartthrob Neha Kakkar also went on to share an adorable wish for her mother via social media. The actor’s heart-touching video for her mother took the internet by storm as fans were touched seeing the video.

Neha Kakkar compiled a few adorable moments of her and her mother along with a soothing song in the background. In the video one can see Neha and her mother’s cute banter over several discussions. The song that was playing the background was sung by her brother Tony Kakkar titled, Chand Ka Tukda. Along with the video, Neha Kakkar also wrote, “Thanks Maa, Happy Mother’s Day.” Check out the adorable post below.

Also read | Fashion Face-Off : Neha Kakkar Vs Jennifer Winget - Who Aced The Red Floral Look Better?

Seeing this post fans went on to compliment the actor for making such an adorable video. Some even went on to wish Neha’s mother, Happy Mother’s Day, via her comment section. The post received likes and positive comments. Some of the fans wrote “such a cute video,” “amazing,” Happy Mother’s Day, Aunty,” and much more. Check out a few comments from fans below.

Neha Kakkar also surprised her mother with a small pastry and a candle on a tray. She also shared a video where her mother can be seen blowing off the candle and cutting the pastry. Her mother can also be heard saying, “Mera Nehu babu laya hai.” Check out a few glimpses below.

Also read | Neha Kakkar’s Best Songs That Are Ideal For All Your Moods; See List

Neha's reason for not being too active on social media

On the other hand, Neha Kakkar recently revealed why she isn’t posting much pictures and videos during the lockdown. She said that it does not feel right for her as there are so many people suffering due to the pandemic. She said that people are not getting enough food, some are going into depression, and much more. She also revealed that there are two ways to tackle the problem. She said that one can either be sad or either be happy and take things positively. She also adviced her fans to not panic and be happy and share some love during this tough time. Check out the video below.

Also read | Neha Kakkar Gives A Sneak Peek Of Her Upcoming Music Video With Brother Tony Kakkar; Watch

Also read | Neha Kakkar BEATS Ariana Grande To Become The Second-most Viewed Female Artist Globally

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.