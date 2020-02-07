Union Budget
Neha Kakkar Gives Some Major Fashion Goals With Her Sartorial Outfit Choices, See Pics

Bollywood News

Be it a western bodycon outfit or a traditional Indian attire, Neha Kakkar has inspired masses with her sartorial choices. Have a look at some of these outfits-

Neha Kakkar

Considered as one of the finest singers of the current generation, Neha Kakkar has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses with her stint as a judge on Indian Idol. Apart from being lauded for her unique songs and social media presence, Neha Kakkar has also proved to be a fashionista, of which her Instagram handle is proof. Be it a western bodycon outfit or a traditional Indian attire, Neha Kakkar has inspired masses with her sartorial choices. Have a look at some of these outfits-

Also Read | Is Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan Wedding Happening? Bro Tony Kakkar Says, YES!; Watch Video

Neha Kakkar is giving some major fashion goals and here's proof

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

Neha Kakkar is seen wearing a sea-green two-piece set with off-white floral design. She wore a tube crop top and high-waist pants. She has given her wavy hair a centre partition and worn sport shoes under the outfit. She wore minimal accessories and applied nude and natural makeup.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar's Glamorous Ethnic Outfits That Prove She Is A True 'desi Girl' At Heart

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

Neha Kakkar donned a maroon colour silk sleeveless jump-suite. She wore an off-white net full-sleeves jacket on top of the outfit. She gave her wavy hair a centre partition and wore brown heels under the outfit. She wore minimal accessories and applied nude and natural makeup.

Also Read | Aditya Narayan Is A 'naughty Lover', Says Neha Kakkar; Reveals Reason

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

Neha Kakkar is seen posing in a multi-coloured floral full-sleeves bralette. She wore a faded black high-waist bell-bottom pant. She has given her straight hair a centre partition and wore minimal accessories. She has applied nude and natural makeup.

Also Read | Aditya Narayan's HUGE Surprise For Neha Kakkar This Valentine's Day; Details Inside

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

