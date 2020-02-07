Neha Kakkar Gives Some Major Fashion Goals With Her Sartorial Outfit Choices, See Pics

Considered as one of the finest singers of the current generation, Neha Kakkar has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses with her stint as a judge on Indian Idol. Apart from being lauded for her unique songs and social media presence, Neha Kakkar has also proved to be a fashionista, of which her Instagram handle is proof. Be it a western bodycon outfit or a traditional Indian attire, Neha Kakkar has inspired masses with her sartorial choices. Have a look at some of these outfits-

Neha Kakkar is giving some major fashion goals and here's proof

Neha Kakkar is seen wearing a sea-green two-piece set with off-white floral design. She wore a tube crop top and high-waist pants. She has given her wavy hair a centre partition and worn sport shoes under the outfit. She wore minimal accessories and applied nude and natural makeup.

Neha Kakkar donned a maroon colour silk sleeveless jump-suite. She wore an off-white net full-sleeves jacket on top of the outfit. She gave her wavy hair a centre partition and wore brown heels under the outfit. She wore minimal accessories and applied nude and natural makeup.

Neha Kakkar is seen posing in a multi-coloured floral full-sleeves bralette. She wore a faded black high-waist bell-bottom pant. She has given her straight hair a centre partition and wore minimal accessories. She has applied nude and natural makeup.

