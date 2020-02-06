Is Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan Wedding Happening? Bro Tony Kakkar Says, YES!; Watch Video

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s marriage is just confirmed by Tony Kakkar’s latest IGTV video. The confirmation happened in the presence of the two love birds. Fans were believing that the marriage rumours were just speculations. However, Tony Kakkar’s latest video says otherwise. The rumoured couple has set a date for the big day that is February 14, 2020.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Makes A Surprising Revelation About Neha Kakkar And Aditya Narayan

In the video, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan are cosied up with each other. They are almost lost in each other, until Tony Kakkar interferes, in a beautiful beach backdrop. Tony Kakkar introduces both his sister and brother in law, Aditya Narayan. To this Aditya addressed Tony as, “Asli Saala”, which means his real brother in law. The three of them looked chirpy and constant smiles were exchanged among them.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar's 'I Love You' Dance With Aditya Narayan Can't Be Missed; Watch

Tony Kakkar also promoted his new single, while funnily referring to him as ‘the single one’ and said that his track Goa Beach, also features Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan. He also announced the release date, which is February 10, 2020. The video also features model Kat Kristen. The fun video is directed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji. Neha Kakkar also said that Aditya Narayan has been featured as a model in the video for the first time.

Watch the video where Tony Kakkar clearly announces the wedding dates:

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Reveals Whose Side He Will Be On For Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan's Wedding

Also Read | Will Neha Kakkar Marry Aditya Narayan This Valentines Day? Here's What She Has To Say

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.