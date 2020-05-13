Watch: Neha Kakkar Jamming To A Song In BTS Throwback Video

Neha Kakkar is known for her quirkiness and her happy antics. The singer seems to be finding the right balance between fun and games. She is always sharing happy memories on her Instagram as well. In the past, Neha Kakkar had shared a video of herself singing and jamming to a song in one of the behind the scenes video. Check it out.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar, Hardy Sandhu & Other Artists' Video Songs That Were Used In Bollywood Movies

Neha Kakkar knows to keep a balance between work and fun

In the video that Neha Kakkar had shared, she is dressed in a pretty dark purple top. The crop top is paired with a skinny denim. The highlight of her outfit is the white peep-toe stilettos. Neha Kakkar has left her hair to kiss the wind. A few seconds into the video, one might notice that it is filmed in a shoot location. To be precise, the video is a behind-the-scene of one of Neha’s works. Despite the scene getting prepped to be shot, Neha Kakkar is seen enjoying her time while at the shoot. She is shaking her hips, and twisting and turning to the slightly audible BGM in the location. Neha Kakkar sure knows how to work and have fun at the same time.

Check out the video that Neha Kakkar had shared on her Instagram in the past

Neha Kakkar had shared the video on her Instagram account. She had written that her latest song will be out soon. The song was Dilli Walleye. Many fans resorted to compliment the singer. One fan appreciated her denim, while another one was expressing the love towards Neha Kakkar.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Gives A Sneak Peek Of Her Upcoming Music Video With Brother Tony Kakkar; Watch

Neha Kakkar fans were all heart eyes and emoticons for the video that she had shared

Snippet Credits: Neha Kakkar's photos in IG

Snippet Credits: Neha Kakkar's photos in IG

Also Read | Neha Kakkar BEATS Ariana Grande To Become The Second-most Viewed Female Artist Globally

Also Read | Neha Kakkar And Mika Singh's Songs To Pump Up Your Mood On A Mundane Monday Morning

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.