Neha Kakkar Gives A Sneak Peek Of Her Upcoming Music Video With Brother Tony Kakkar; Watch

Neha Kakkar has been releasing music videos back to back since last year. She started off 2020 with a bang and released Goa Beach on February 14. This was followed by a romantic number called Jinke Liye. Now it seems, the singer is back with another music video and that too in collaboration with her brother. Neha teased her audience with a sneak peek of her and Tony Kakkar's song, Bheegi Bheegi on her Instagram account.

Neha Kakkar upcoming music video with brother, Tony Kakkar

A teaser of a new music video, Bheegi Bheegi was dropped today on Neha Kakkar's Instagram. Check the post:

The video begins with a scene from an exotic locale of some foreign country. However, this is not the music video from the upcoming Tony Kakkar's song, Bheegi Bheegi. In fact, this is from his last release, O Humsafar. Only a while into the clip does the real teaser for Bheegi Bheegi begin showing a lady, probably Neha Kakkar sitting all by herself on the beach during a gorgeous sunset.

This is not the first time that the Kakkar siblings are collaborating for work. Prior to this, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar had worked on Goa Beach along with Aditya Narayan and for Car Mein Music Baja. They had also collaborated for a number of Bollywood tracks.

