Neha Kakkar BEATS Ariana Grande To Become The Second-most Viewed Female Artist Globally

Neha Kakkar is evidently one of the most influential singers working in the Indian music industry right now. The singer has garnered a lot of praise from her fans around the globe. Now, Neha Kakkar has yet another achievement under her kitty. She has become the second most viewed artist on YouTube in the year 2019 globally, leaving behind the likes of Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish.

Neha Kakkar's success

Neha Kakkar enjoy a massive viewership on YouTube. Her latest song Goa Beach had alone garnered 178 million views on YouTube. As per reports, Neha Kakkar's music videos on YouTube garnered a total of 4.5 billion views which is evidently a big milestone.

Neha Kakkar had retweeted a tweet by a music account which had listed down the top female artists on YouTube in 2019. She later took a screenshot of the tweet and shared it on Instagram with a heartfelt caption. Check it out below.

Most viewed female artists on YouTube in 2019 (inc. features):



1. Cardi B — 4.8B

2. Neha Kakkar — 4.5B

3. Karol G — 4.2B

4. BLACKPINK — 4B

5. Ariana Grande — 3.7B

6. Marília Mendonça — 3.5B

7. Billie Eilish — 3.2B

8. Nicki Minaj — 2.9B

9. Becky G — 2.6B

10. Selena Gomez — 2.5B pic.twitter.com/4yQA6hHojG — Ex-Acts Charts (@ExActs_Charts) May 3, 2020

Neha Kakkar also thanked her fans for showing her a lot of support. According to the report posted by Neha Kakkar on her Instagram, she has garnered a whopping 4.5 billion views on YouTube, only a few million short of from Card B who scored 4.8 billion views on YouTube.

Neha Kakkar is followed by Karol G (4.2B), BlackPink (4B), Ariana Grande (3.7B), Marília Mendonça (3.5B), Billie Eilish (3.2B), Nicki Minaj (2.9B), Becky G (2.6B) and Selena Gomez (2.5B) respectively. Whereas, Neha Kakkar had recently debuted her new song Kalla Sohna Nai which has raked in over 57 million views to-date.

Tu #KallaSohnaNai Zyada Na Baneya Kar Ve! 🙄😍 Out Now! Featuring Real Life Couple ❤️ @imrealasim & @realhimanshi

Check this out! https://t.co/v05kMIRpte — Neha Kakkar (@iAmNehaKakkar) March 19, 2020

