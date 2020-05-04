Neha Kakkar And Mika Singh's Songs To Pump Up Your Mood On A Mundane Monday Morning

Neha Kakkar and Mika Singh are two very talented and extremely popular names in the singing industry. The two are one of the finest playback singers in Bollywood. Here are some of the best duets of Neha Kakkar and Mika Singh together. Read ahead to know more-

Neha Kakkar and Mika Singh songs together

Jadoo Ki Jhappi

Jadoo Ki Jhappi is from the movie Ramaiya Vastavaiya (2013). Neha Kakkar and Mika Singh have sung the song. The music of the song is by Sachin Jigar. The song features Prabhu Deva, Girish Taurani, and Jacqueline Fernandez. This song marks the first time Neha Kakkar and Mika Singh collaborated with each other.

Wedding Da Season

Wedding Da Season is a brand single by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. Neha Kakkar and Mika Singh have sung this song together. Amaal Malik has given the music for the song. The song features Shilpa Shetty.

Aankh Marey

Aankh Marey is from the movie Simmba (2018). Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh, and Kumar Sanu have sung this song. The music of the song is given by Tanishk Bagchi. The song features Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, and Tushar Kapoor play cameos in the song.

Tum Par Hum Hai Atke

Tum Par Hum Hai Atke is from the movie Pagalpanti (2019). Neha Kakkar and Mika Singh have sung the song. The music of the song is by Tanishk Bagchi. The song features John Abraham and Ileana D’Cruz.

About Neha Kakkar and Mika Singh’s family background

Neha Kakkar is a very popular name in the singing industry today, but what fans are unaware of is that she is a self-made star. She is the younger sister of playback singer Sonu Kakkar and singer-composer Tony Kakkar. Mika Singh began his career at an early age and has released several solo albums. He also acted on various reality shows, becoming a modest star in the country. Mika Singh is the younger brother of Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi.

