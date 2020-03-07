Neha Kakkar's Songs That Made Her The 'self Made' Success That She Is Today, See List

Singer Neha Kakkar recently made headlines for buying a bungalow in Rishikesh where she lived in a rented one-room apartment. Neha Kakkar’s home in Rishikesh was a rented one-room apartment where she lived with her family however, things have changed now. In a post that she shared on her Instagram account, she wore about how it was a proud moment for her to see that she has her own house in the place where she ones lived in a rented flat. While sharing the picture on her social media account she referred to herself as self-made and even thanked her family and her fans for their support.

Neha Kakkar became a household name after she was seen judging the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs. Neha Kakkar’s net worth, according to reports is around ₹25 crores. Neha Kakkar’s age is 31 years and she is a phenomenal singer herself and has sung many well-known songs. Be it remakes of old songs like O Saki Saki or her fans favourite song like Aao Raja, she has managed to woo the audience with her impressive vocals. Check out some of the best songs of the singer that helped her rise to fame.

Neha Kakkar’s songs

Garmi

Neha Kakkar’s song Garmi from the movie Street Dancer 3D is a popular party number that has the audience mesmerised by its funky beats and quirky dance moves. The song was picturised on Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi, who slew the hook step to perfection. Along with Neha Kakkar, the song is sung by Badshah, who has also penned down the lyrics of the song.

Tu Hi Yaar Mera

The melodious song Tu Hi Yaar Mera from Pati Patni Aur Woh was a huge hit amongst the audiences. The song is picturised on Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The track is sung by Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar and Rochak feat. The lyrics of the song are penned down by Kumaar, while the music of the song is given by Rochak Kohli.

Aao Raja

Neha Kakkar’s song Aao Raja from the movie Gabbar is Back, became a huge hit. The song is an item number pictures on the Bollywood actor Chitrangada Singh. Yo Yo Honey Singh has sung the song along with her, while the song is mixed and mastered by Vinod Verma.

Coca Cola

The song Coca Cola from the movie Luka Chupi was picturised on the actors Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, while Tony Kakkar has given the music of the song as well. Tony Kakkar is also credited for writing the lyrics of the song along with Mellow D.

Chote Chote Peg

Neha Kakkar’s song Chote Chote Peg from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a party anthem which was picturised on Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. The song is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar and Navraj Hans. The song became a huge hit amongst the audience show loved the groovy beat of the song as well as the fantastic vocals.

