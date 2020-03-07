Neha Kakkar And Her Siblings Tony And Sonu's Whopping NET WORTH Will Baffle You

Ace singer and reality show judge Neha Kakkar has gained immense love and popularity for her mesmerising voice and chartbuster songs. Neha Kakkar started off her career from a reality show and is now considered as one of the most successful singers of the country. All her recent songs have been instant hits and she is loved by millions.

Recently, the 31-year-old singer took to her social media handle to share some pictures of her new bungalow in Rishikesh. In the caption, Neha shared that earlier they used to stay in a 1 BHK flat, where she was born and now that she and her siblings have successful careers, they have bought a bungalow in the same city. The singer also said that she is very proud to have reached where she is now. As soon as she shared the news, many celebrities left a heartwarming note in the comments section.

It took Neha years of hard work and determination to reach where she is today. Here are the details of each Kakkar sibling and their speculated net worth.

Neha Kakkar Net worth

Neha Kakkar sings for various Bollywood and Punjabi film projects. She has also featured in several music videos. Reportedly, her net worth is estimated to be around 3.5 million USD. A few other reports claim that she charges around ₹8-10 lakhs per songs in the movies. It is also reported that she charges around ₹20-25 lakhs for live concerts.

Tony Kakkar's Net worth

Tony Kakkar is a well-established composer as well as a singer. Reportedly, he topped the list of the most famous people and is also the richest composer born in India. Many online reports have stated that the 35-year-old composer's net worth is estimated to be 20 million dollars.

Sonu Kakkar's Net worth

Sonu Kakkar has worked in the various film industry including regional cinema. From Punjabi to Marathi, Telugu to Hindi, the playback singer has sung numerous songs. An online website has reported that the 40-year-old singer's net worth is approximately 1 million.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

