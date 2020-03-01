Neha Kakkar's Music Video Themes Have Gone Through Great Transformation Over Years; Watch

Over the years, Neha Kakkar has evolved from an Indian Idol contestant to being a judge on the show. She has delivered several hits and has become a household name in India. Any Neha Kakkar music video has her quirky charm to it. Here is a look at the music video theme evolution of the singer.

Mile Ho Tum July 27, 2016

The video features Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. This Neha Kakkar music video is set inside a studio. However, the theme of this video is ‘city lights’. The soulful music goes well with the black and yellow backdrop. Neha Kakkar is also seen in a sombre dark outfit which sets the mood for the song.

Watch Neha Kakkar music video

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Dances To Neha Kakkar’s New Song, Latter Calls Her A ‘cutie’

Naina January 11, 2017

Naina music video is Neha Kakkar’s take on the iconic song. The red and black theme brightens the atmosphere. Even though the song is a slow ballad, but the theme is set in contrast with bright yellow lights inside a studio.

Watch Neha Kakkar music video

Oh Humsafar April 17, 2018

Oh Humsafar is one of the earliest music videos of Neha Kakkar set in the serene backdrops of Europe. It also features Himanshu Koli. The short MV has mid-century set-ups with romantic café set-ups and buildings. Some of the locations are picturesque with beach and hill scenes.

Watch Neha Kakkar music video

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Shares Insights About Her Musicial Journey & It Is Worth Reading

Tera Ghata February 1, 2019

Neha Kakkar remade the popular song Tera Ghata in her own style. She shot the video in front of a red wall. The theme was rather scintillating with Neha Kakkar wearing a deep back cut blouse. The MV was shot in just one go and Neha was able to radiate the same romantic theme throughout the music video.

Watch Neha Kakkar music video

Also Read | Music Is The Best Way To Express Emotions, Says Neha Kakkar

Goa Beach February 11, 2020

Goa Beach is a fun song and like the name suggests, it is shot entirely on the beach. The contrasting day and night shots were rather peppy like the beats of the song. Neha Kakkar has also donned the casual style beachwear in the MV.

Watch Neha Kakkar music video

Also Read | Udit Narayan Wants Aditya Narayan To Marry Neha Kakkar After Indian Idol 'gimmick'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.