From Kajal Aggarwal's Wedding Trousseau To Neha Kakkar's Lehenga, Here's How Much It Costs

It's raining weddings in the Indian film industry. Despite the pandemic, few couples from the various film industries in India decided to take the plunge and get married in 2020. A few couples to tie the knot were actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal with business tycoon Gautam Kitchlu. All these weddings created a lot of buzz on social media with fans gushing over the newlyweds and their wedding attires. Read on to know more about Kajal Aggarwal and Neha Kakkar's wedding lehenga cost.

Kajal Aggarwal's wedding lehenga cost

Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal's wedding lehenga was designed by ace designer Anamika Khanna. The couple chose to get married in a close-knit ceremony in the presence of close friends and family, owing to the pandemic. The wedding took place at the Taj Hotel, Mumbai. According to a report by India.com, Kajal Aggarwal's wedding trousseau cost 5 lakhs. The lehenga was designed by Anamika Khanna and the actor paired it with heavy jewellery. Along with it, she wore customized kaliras, designed by Mrinalini Chandra, who had, in the past, designed kaliras for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as well. It is reported that her jewellery was designed by Sunita Shekhawat. Her husband Gautam Kitchlu's sherwani was designed by Anita Dongre and it cost the business tycoon an amount of Rs 1,15,000, according to the same report.

Neha Kakkar's Sabyasachi wedding trousseau

Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married on October 24 in a grand ceremony, which was held in Delhi. According to a report by India.com, the singer opted for an Anita Dongre lehenga for her sangeet. She looked stunning in a bright fuchsia pink lehenga that cost her Rs 3,22,000. The lehenga had beautiful zardozi, gota patti and zari work on it and she accessorized it with Anita Dongre's Pink City jewellery. On her wedding day, Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh chose to wear ace designer Sabyasachi's outfits. The groom opted for a light pink sherwani while Neha dolled up in a baby pink lehenga. In an Instagram post, Neha revealed that the outfits were gifted to her by the designer himself.

