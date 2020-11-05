Neha Kakkar looks ethereal as she celebrates first Karwa Chauth with Rohanpreet Singh

Just days after tying knots with singer Rohanpreet Singh, Neha Kakkar recently celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with her husband. The singer shared a host of pictures on social media and flaunted last night's celebrations. The pictures even showed Neha Kakkar’s parents in attendance on the joyous occasion while posing for the picture together.

Neha Kakkar's first Karwa Chauth celebrations

The post contains two pictures, the first shows the newlyweds posing with her parents, while the second one shows her parents embracing. Neha who wore a traditional red suit is seen looking at Rohan with a beautiful smile while in the other pictures, both were seen hugging each other romantically. While captioning the post the Nehu Da Vyah singer wrote, “My first Karwa Chauth with hubby Rohanpreet Singh.”

Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, “Sukoon (peace).” Apart from Tony, Rohanpreet also commented under the post and wrote, “Peace + Happiness + the best things in life = you, my life. TOUCHWOOD.” Roahnpreet shared the same pictures on his profile, and captioned it as, “My moon is prettier!!!!”

Neha had previously shared a romantic video, apparently shot on the same day. The lip-sync video begins with Neha flaunting her Mehendi, as the song Mehendi Da Rang Guda Guda plays in the background. Rohanpreet then comes into the frame and they dance together. The two singers tied the knot in an Anand Karaj ceremony on October 23 in Delhi, followed by a Hindu wedding on the same day. The newly-married couple sparked rumours of their marriage post their recent collaboration over a new song Nehu Da Vyah. The song which did great as a chartbuster left people praising the two lovebirds in the song. Followed by this, the two singers shared mushy posts on social media, leading to speculation that the marriage could indeed be a publicity gimmick for the new song.

