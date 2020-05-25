Neha Kakkar Reminisces Memories Of Meeting 'cutie' Amreen; Says 'I'm So In Love With Her'

It seems like Neha Kakkar is quite excited for her birthday as she already gifted herself a pre-birthday gift. Recently, the singer posted a cute video of Amreen Malhotra, the kid who is known for her quirky videos on social media. Check out Neha Kakkar’s pre-birthday gift.

Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram to share a video of Amreen Malhotra who is seen talking about her favourite singer and song. The kid when asked about her favourite singer, took Neha Kakkar’s name and later went on to sing her favourite song sung by Neha Kakkar. Later in the video, Samreen Malhotra is seen singing the song Kalla Sohna Nai. Neha Kakkar posted the video with the caption, “My birthday is next month but I’ve already got my Gift 💝 I’m soo in love with this Cutie #AmreenMalhotra 😍😇 I remember meeting her at some airport and Mujhe tab se hi Pyar ho gaya tha, Itni Pyaari jo hai 🙌🏼 Also Thank you, Mrs Malhotra, for capturing the moment coz this is gonna stay with me forever!! ♥️🤗 🙏🏼"

Also Read| Neha Kakkar: Times when the 'Dilbar' singer amused fans with her quirky captions!

The song Kalla Sohna Nai is sung by Neha Kakkar. The song released on YouTube a few months back and has already garnered about 66 million views. The music for Kalla Sohna Nai is given by Rajat Nagpal and the lyrics are penned down by Babbu. The song features Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. The duo created a major buzz as they expressed their love interest for each other on the show.

Also Read| Neha Kakkar Vs Ashnoor Kaur Fashion Faceoff: Who wore short yellow dress better?

Neha Kakkar had yet another visual treat for her fans amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. She also shared a few pictures from the sets of her song, Jinnke Liye that was released in March 2020. The Paani Paani singer is seen making a difference between what one expects and what one gets in reality, giving the post a hilarious touch. She also shared a few pictures where initially she is seen posing like a queen but then ends up laughing off in the last two pictures which makes the expectations vs reality.

Neha Kakkar looks gorgeous as she dressed in a stunning off-shoulder gown by Fairytale Dresses. The dress had a long trail with an ombre colour. Check out the Aankh Marey singer's post.

Also Read| Neha Kakkar shares pictures from sets of 'Jinnke Liye'; fan comments 'very dainty'

Also Read| Neha Kakkar roots for ‘self-love’ in her latest post, says 'know your own self'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.