Neha Kakkar: Times When The 'Dilbar' Singer Amused Fans With Her Quirky Captions!

Singing sensation Neha Kakkar is the reigning queen of Indian Music Industry. With every new track, she breaks her own record. She is a hit-machine in the true sense of the word. Each and every Neha Kakkar's song has turned out to a chartbuster in the recent past. Be it her foot-tapping party songs like Dheeme Dheeme, Coca Cola Tu, Garmi, or melodious soulful tracks like Jinke Liye, Mile Ho Tum Humko, Humsafar, each of her song has managed to win heart.

The stunning popstar is quite active on social media and enjoys a humongous fanbase of a whopping 37.3 million followers on Instagram alone. Neha Kakkar's Instagram is full of her candid photos with some quirky captions. Let's take a look at the Dilbar singer's most quirky Insta captions, which reveals the witty side of her personality.

Neha Kakkar's unmissable Instagram captions

Kabhi Yahan Baat Karte Ho, Kabhi Wahan Baat Karte Ho, Aap Badey Log Ho Sahab Humse Kahan Baat Karte Ho.

In this Neha Kakkar's Instagram post, the gorgeous singer looks a little lost. This caption is apparently a sher Neha said in one of her music singles tilted Jinke Liye.

Every Girl should have a Guy in her life who Looks at her the way This #NariyalPani wala bhaiya Looking at Me!

Neha Kakkar surely has a great sense of humour. In this Insta post of her, Neha is seeing enjoying a Nariyal Pani, but the way she jokes about the Nariyal Pani Wala Bhaiya staring at her is too hilarious.

Yes.. What you thinking is Right! I’ve started looking even better now

Truly one of the most interesting captions in Neha Kakkar's Instagram. As the Aankh Marey singer is complimenting herself in this post, and we can't fail to agree as NK looks ravishing in this satin saree.

Jis bhi haal mein the, Mumma Papa ne Humein Humesha Khush Rakha Lucky to have the Best Parents in the world!! Love You Maa Papa

Neha Kakkar expressed her gratitude to her parents in the most adorable. She posted a throwback picture of her when she was an infant.

Become sooo big that no matter what brand you wear, becomes a statement in itself!

The Hauli Hauli sings looks truly glamorous and pretty in this shimmery dual-tone bluish-green dress. But what truly draws one attention in this pic is the way Neha captioned. Her ideology is simply adorable, that your craft should bigger than, the brands you wear.

