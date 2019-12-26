Neha Kakkar Reveals THIS Bollywood Actor Has Less Instagram Followers Than Her

Neha Kakkar recently launched a new song titled Puchda Hi Nahin. The song has been well-received by her fans and also gained much appreciation from several popular singers. Neha Kakkar is seen judging the singing reality show Indian Idol 11. The actor would be seen in The Kapil Sharma Show in the next episode. She would be visiting with her siblings Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar. During the course of the show, the singer went on to make an interesting revelation. She mentioned having more Instagram followers than one of the most famous Bollywood celebrities.

It seems that Neha Kakkar had a gala time on the sets with her siblings. They also discussed their goofy secrets from the past and sang for the audience. During a conversation with Kapil Sharma, the comedian mentioned that Instagram has rewarded five celebrities for having the maximum number of followers and fans. He said that Neha Kakkar has received one of the spots in the top five female celebrities. These celebrities have been honoured with an award for crossing 30 million followers on Instagram. Neha Kakkar was extremely happy as she revealed that she is the only female singer who has achieved the mark.

During her conversation with Kapil, Neha also mentioned that Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has also bagged a position in the list. She added that he has one lakh followers less than that of hers. Talking about the actor, she said that she loves Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as a couple. She also said that they look perfect and cute together.

Neha Kakkar is quite active on her Instagram. The actor often posts pictures from her photoshoots, behind the scenes, etc. Neha is also widely loved for her TikTok videos. She is often seen having fun while making videos alone and even with several other TikTok stars.

