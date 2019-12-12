Best Of 2019: Chartbuster Songs Of Neha Kakkar That Should Be On Your Playlist

Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular playback singers in Bollywood. Neha gained recognition when she first competed in the Indian singing reality show Indian Idol season 2 back in 2006. The talented singer launched her album two years later titled Neha The Rock Star with Meet Brothers being the music composer. She has delivered numerous hits throughout her career, which includes the likes of Aankh Marey, Coca Cola, Sunny Sunny, The Hook Up Song, Aao Raja, Kala Chashma, London Thumakda, Hanju, and Gali Gali. Let us take at some of Neha Kakkar's popular songs from 2019.

Ek Toh Kum Zindagani

Ek Toh Kum Zindagani is a popular party anthem from the film Marjaavaan. The peppy track has been voiced by Neha Kakkar and Yash Narvekar and features Nora Fatehi. Tanishk Bagchi has composed the music.

Hauli Hauli

This smashing hit is from the romantic-drama De De Pyaar De which stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, & Rakul Preet. The song has been voiced by Neha Kakkar and Garry Sandhu. It was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and features verses from rap by Mellow D.

Chamma Chamma

This is an ultra-modern song voiced by Neha Kakkar, Romy, Arun, & Ikka. The song is from the film Fraud Saiyaan. It sees Elli AvrRam showcase her breathtaking dance moves in the video.

Fikar

Fikar is from the 2019 film Do Dooni Panj, which was directed by Harry Bhatti. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has co-sung this romantic song, which was written by Vinder Nathu Majra. The video features Amrit Maan, Isha Rikhi, & Badshah.

Wah Wai Wahh

Wah Wai Wahh is one of Neha Kakkar's latest Punjabi songs. It was performed in collaboration with Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz. Jaani has penned the entertaining verses, whereas Arvindr Khaira is the video director.

