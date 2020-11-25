Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Celebrate One-month Anniversary; Drop 'small Gift' For Fans

Singers and newly-married couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh completed their one month anniversary on November 25. To commemorate the special day, Neha shared a video from her honeymoon in Dubai while thanking Rohanpreet’s family for extending a warm welcome to her. On the other hand, Rohanpreet shared a beautiful picture of the couple while expressing his love.

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's first anniversary

In the video uploaded by Neha on Instagram, fans can catch a glimpse of the couple’s honeymoon suite and how it has the best view of the sprawling Dubai sea. The couple ringed in the special day by cutting the cake and poses for some really romantic photos inside their luxury hotel. While captioning the post, the Saki Saki singer wrote, “Our First Month Anniversary Today and I must thank you Rohanpreet and your Family for giving me the kind of LOVE I never expected! So Happy! And #NeHearts here’s a small gift for You all! Check it out.”

Rohanpreet who missed no chance in expressing his love for his beautiful wife was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, “Thank you soo much wifey life is soooo beautiful and colourful with you...Thank you so much for making each moment beautiful.. and Yes Big Big thanks to our family for the love and Blessings!!”

Taking to the special day, Rohanpreet Singh shared an adorable picture of the two on Instagram while thanking Neha for gracing his life and making it worth living. In the picture, the two can be seen posing romantically. He wrote, “Hello My Beautiful Doll Life is Sooo Beautiful with You... It is our First month Anniversary and I still can’t believe that You are Mine!! I LOVE YOU SOOOOO MUCH MERI ZINDAGIIIII.. @nehakakkar”

Reciprocating his love on social media, Neha Kakkar commented under the post and wrote, “Wow... That's one of our best pics baby and You! You’re the best husbandðŸ¤´ðŸ»ï¿½ï¿½ðŸ¼ Thank you so much for everything love!” Neha and Rohanpreet got married in lavish dual ceremonies in Delhi last month after which they hosted a wedding reception in Punjab. The duo got back to Mumbai and celebrated their first Karwa Chauth festival and flew to Dubai for a honeymoon where they also celebrated their first Diwali.

(Image credit: Neha Kakkar/ Instagram)

