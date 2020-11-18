Neha Kakkar's First Project After Marriage Would Be 'Indian Idol 2020', Details

On November 17, 2020, Sony Entertainment Television took to their Instagram handle and shared a promo video of Indian Idol 2020. They captioned, “Sireesha is going to bring the love from Andhra Pradesh to make your Mausam awesome. With #IndiaIdol2020, starting from 28th Nov, Sat-Sun at 8pm, only on Sony TV”. They further tagged Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and Fremantle India.

Singer Neha Kakkar to resume work after marriage

Singer Neha Kakkar is all set to get back to work after spending a lovely honeymoon in Dubai with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. Neha is soon going to be in action as she joins the singing reality show. Her show, Indian Idol 2020, will be released in the next few days and she will be resuming her work. Neha will be judging the show along with other singers- Vishal and Himesh.

After marriage, the show will be Neha’s first project. Neha tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020, in a private ceremony in Delhi. The pictures of the wedding made fans drool over the couple and gave major relationship goals. Ever since their marriage, the duo has been showing their love on social media. Currently, the couple is in Dubai enjoying their honeymoon.

On November 17, 2020, Neha took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture kissing hubby Rohanpreet Singh. She wrote, "Thank you @atlantisthepalm. Love you the most @rohanpreetsingh. Best Honeymoon" with heart and hugging emoticons. Many of her friends and family poured love in the comments and fans too dropped lovely comments.

Indian Idol 2020 new theme: 'Phir Badlega Desh Ka Mausam'

Several promos of the much-loved show are already released, and fans are eagerly waiting for its premiere. The theme for the new season is ‘Phir Badlega Desh Ka Mausam’ hinting amazing talents and fun. The show has contestants participating from different parts of the country showcasing their talents.

Some contestants names are already disclosed in the promos such as Anjali and Ashish from Maharashtra, Sireesha from Andhra Pradesh, Sawai from Rajasthan, Shanmukh Priya and Pawandeep from Uttarakhand. Anjali Gaikwad is the youngest contestant in Indian Idol 2020.

Image Source: Neha Kakkar Instagram

