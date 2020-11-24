Himesh Reshammiya Gets The Most Unusual Gift For Neha Kakkar On Indian Idol 2020 Sets

Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows in the country. It is returning with 12th season with Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya as judges. Now Himesh got a special gift for Neha on the sets of the show. Panipuri is among the street food item that people cannot resist. Himesh Reshammiya showed a special gesture as he brought Pani Puri for the newly married Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol 12. But as his co-star is health-conscious, the gift had a twist in it. Instead of normal masala water in panipuri, Himesh used karela juice as the water and didn’t even tell Neha about it. Initially, Neha Kakkar got excited seeing the tasty gift, but as soon as she had the first panipuri she was speechless. The taste of karela juice instead of normal spicy water in panipuri took her by surprise. Himesh Reshammiya’s gift will be remembered by her for a long time.

Indian Idol 2020 had a unique style to start work amid coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, the auditions for the show were held through online mode. Aditya Narayan will make a comeback as the host. The twelfth season will begin from November 28, 2020, at 8 PM onwards on Sony Entertainment Television.

Neha Kakkar recently tied the knot with singer, Rohan Preet Singh. Himesh Reshammiya congratulated his co-judge via his Instagram handle. He shared a clip from the show where he and Vishal Dadlani are teasing Neha with an impromptu song. Take a look at it below.

Himesh Reshammiya's caption, "Chandigarh mein kya hua tha with Neha @nehakakkar this moment makes me believe in the word telepathy, you know and I know that when this song was made impromptu on sets of indian idol I was not even aware of you meeting someone and that too a singer , wishing you all the very best on this auspicious occasion , can’t believe that you and @rohanpreetsingh are getting married this month itself , and can’t get over the fact that after this impromptu moment on sets you actually told me all this is true and you were getting married this month , jai Matadi , may god bless you with all the happiness always , me and @vishaldadlani can’t get over this historic moment , and of course my dear bro @adityanarayanofficial is also going to give us a bigger surprise soon cheers , â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸" (sic).

