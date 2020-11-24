Neha Kakkar 'waiting' For SidNaaz X Kakkars' Song 'Shona Shona', Shares Story

Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar recently recorded a song called Shona Shona. The music video of the song will feature Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Netizens ship the two as SidNaaz and have a major following. When the actors were in Chandigarh for the shoot of this very music video, fans showed up at their hotel in huge numbers.

The news took to headlines everywhere. The highly awaited music video is now to be released in just 1 day, which is on November 25, 2020. Fans are extremely excited for the release and the Kakkar siblings as well. The Bollywood remake songs singer, Neha Kakkar is also waiting for the day to pass and her song to launch. Neha Kakkar recently took to her Instagram and posted a photo of herself to point out her excitement for the launch of the song Shona Shona. See her post here.

See Neha Kakkar's Instagram post here:

Neha Kakkar recently got married and has been very active on Instagram in the last few months. Neha has been super busy with both her professional and personal life, and her Instagram has given the fans all the updates of her life. She took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo of herself waiting for the launch of her latest collaborative song, Shona Shona. Neha Kakkar can be seen in a resting position on a bed, silently looking away, and patiently waiting for November 25, 2020. The date of the launch of the Kakkar Siblings new song. She is wearing a black top paired with a white skirt in this picture. Neha took to her caption to mention her mood in the picture. She stated that this what waiting for Shona Shona song feels like. Take a look at the photo here.

The song is sung by Tony Kakkar who is mostly an independent artist and predominantly works in the Punjabi music industry. Unlike Neha Kakkar's songs, most of her brother's works aren't tailor-made for Bollywood Movies. The song Shona Shona will feature Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Shukla started his journey working for television and eventually starred in some big banner movies and is now been a part of a number of Punjabi Music Videos. Shehnaaz Gill herself is a Punjabi singer and actor. Although she has been seen in other artists music videos more famously.

