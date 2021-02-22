Neha Kakkar Shares Pic In A White Attire For 'Indian Idol 12'; Says She Feels Like A Bride

Indian Idol's Neha Kakkar recently took to her Instagram to share pictures of her dress that she wore for Indian Idol 12's episode. In the post, she is seen wearing a white designer blouse with a matching lehenga. She paired it up with silver jhumkas and a ring. The singer is seen with minimal makeup and a black small bindi to compliment the look. In the caption, she mentioned that she felt like a bride. The caption reads, "Felt like a Bride again in this Beautiful look for #IndianIdol [heart emoji]". The comment section is filled with her fans appreciating her looks. Check it out.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar gives Rs 5 lakhs to Santosh Anand, lyricist of 'Ek Pyaar ka Nagma'

Neha Kakkar 'feels like a bride'

(Image credit: Neha Kakkar's Instagram post)

Earlier, the singer shared another look where she was wearing a pink dress. While sharing snaps, she wrote in the caption, "Team Indian Idol says Humari #JudgeSahiba “Nehu Da Vyah” ke baad Zyada Khilne lagi hain, Zyada Glow karne lagi hain!! Sach hai kya??". Check it out.

Neha Kakkar is also seen sharing pictures and videos with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. In another post, the couple were seen getting 'filmy' as they were singing the song 'Ankhon Ki Gustakhiyan' while occasionally hugging each other. The duo was twinning in white. Rohanpreet is seen wearing a white tee-shirt with jeans whereas Neha is wearing a white designer blouse with a similar colour lehenga. Check it out.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh give major couple goals on the dance floor: Watch

On the Work Front

Apart from being a judge in Indian Idol, Neha Kakkar has been releasing songs these days. Recently she worked with Guru Randhawa to release a song titled ‘Aur Pyaar Karna Hai’. Earlier, she worked with Honey Singh on the song 'Saiyaan Ji'. In the music video, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha was also featured. The song was praised by the audience and the video has over 149 million views on YouTube. Other than this, Neha Kakkar is known for her songs like Dhating Nach, London Thumakda, Sunny Sunny, Aao Raja, Tukur Tukur, Cheez Badi, Chhote Chhote Peg, Coca Cola, Ooh La La and several other hit numbers.

Also Read: Guru Randhawa says 'Aur Pyaar Karna Hai' in a romantic still with Neha Kakkar

Also Read: Neha Kakkar grooves to 'Saiyaan Ji' on the sets of 'Indian Idol 12'; watch video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.