Guru Randhawa Says 'Aur Pyaar Karna Hai' In A Romantic Still With Neha Kakkar

Guru Randhawa has been winning the hearts of his fans with his singing skills and as the fans await his new songs and music videos, he recently posted something that cheered them up. Guru Randhawa posted a glimpse of his upcoming music video with Neha Kakkar on social media and within no time, the excitement level of the fans reached the peaks. Many of the fans also teased the two for sharing beautiful chemistry. Have a look at what Guru Randhawa shared on Instagram that left his fans excited.

Singer Guru Randhawa recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a stunning glimpse of his upcoming music video, ‘Aur Pyaar Karna Hai’ in which he can be seen in a romantic pose with singer Neha Kakkar. In the photo, Guru Randhawa can be seen in a white kurta lovingly touching Neha Kakkar’s cheeks while she can be seen wearing a vibrant pink saree while blushing and holding his hand. They can be seen romancing together and resting on a rock. Guru Randhawa dropped this photo to increase the curiosity level of his fans for his upcoming music video, ‘Aur Pyaar Karna Hai’.

The moment he posted this photo on Instagram, many of the fans stated in the comments how stunning Guru and Neha looked in the photo while many others added how they were their favourite singers. Some of the fans even stated how they were eagerly waiting for their music video to release and added how cute they were looking together. Numerous fans were thrilled to see the photo and kept asking in the comments as to when their music video was going to release. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Guru Randhawa’s Instagram post.





Guru Randhawa’s songs

Some of the famous Guru Randhawa’s songs include Suit Suit, Dil Todeya, Aaja Ni Aaja, Morni Banke, Daaru Wargi, Patola, Kaun Nachdi, Enni Soni, Outfit, Baby Girl, Naach Meri Rani, Golimaar, Yaari and many more.

Also Read 'Yours Now & Forever': Neha Kakkar Gets 'best Gift' From Rohanpreet On Valentine's Day

Also Read Urvashi Rautela And Guru Randhawa 'to Perform At Honey Singh’s Sister's Wedding Reception'

Neha Kakkar’s songs

Neha Kakkar’s songs are also a massive hit among the fans and they always wait for her new songs. Some of Neha Kakkar’s songs include Dhating Nach, London Thumakda, Sunny Sunny, Aao Raja, Tukur Tukur, Cheez Badi, Chhote Chhote Peg, Coca Cola, Ooh La La and several other hit numbers.

Also Read Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Give Major Couple Goals On The Dance Floor: Watch

Also Read Neha Kakkar Gives Rs 5 Lakhs To Santosh Anand, Lyricist Of 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma'

Image Source- Guru Randhawa & Neha Kakkar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.