Neha Kakkar Gives Rs 5 Lakhs To Santosh Anand, Lyricist Of 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma'

This week in Sony Entertainment Television's show Indian Idol season 12, the contestant will meet the lyricist of the song 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma', Santosh Anand. After listening to the trouble that the lyricist is going through, judge Neha Kakkar decided to give him 5 lakhs as a generous act.

Neha Kakkar gives Rs 5 lakhs to Santosh Anand

This weekend the stage would be graced by the Pyarelal Ji from the hit musical Jodi of Laxmikant and Pyarelal. Indian Idol team also invited the famous lyricist Santosh Anand who has worked with Pyarelal Ji in past. He told about his financial condition which is not good at all these days. This made Neha very emotional and she decided to give Santosh Rs 5 lakhs. She wants to help him in any way possible as he has been such a crucial part of the music industry and said she empathizes with his story.

Neha also requested Indian Entertainment Industry to give Santosh Ji some work. She also said she wants to give Rs 5 lakhs as a small gesture. Not only that, but Vishal Dadlani also asked Santosh Ji to share few of his songs with him and he will release them. Neha sang “Ek Pyaar ka Nagma” and she was joined by Santosh Ji for few lines.

On the work front

Neha Kakkar made her singing debut with the movie Meerabai Not Out. She was also the participant in the singing reality show, Indian Idol season 2. She rose to fame with her song 'Second Hand Jawaani' from the movie Cocktail. Since then, she has sung various item numbers and romantic songs as well. The singer is married to musician Rohanpreet Singh. She collaborated with her husband for her latest single, 'Khayal Rakhya Kar'. In the music video, she played the role of a pregnant wife. She is currently judging the 12th season of Indian Idol along with Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. The season started on November 24 and is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

