Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Give Major Couple Goals On The Dance Floor: Watch

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh never fail to express their love for each other. They often share posts on social media and are one of the most trending couples. Recently, videos of 'Nehupreet' have been going viral on the internet. They recently attended a friend's wedding in Delhi where they set the dance floor on fire leaving everyone elated.

A look into Neha Kakkar's videos

Videos from the wedding have been going viral on social media. They feature Neha and Rohanpreet grooving to various songs. They can be seen having a blast and also singing love songs. The wedding was also attended by Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar. Take a look at the videos below.

Neha Kakkar got hitched to singer Rohanpreet Singh in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi on October 24, 2020. Recently, on Valentine’s Day, Rohanpreet got a tattoo dedicated to Neha on his arm. Pictures of the same were shared by Neha on social media. In her post, the couple was seen happily posing for the camera. Neha captioned her post by stating that her Valentine gave her the best gift ever. She further said, "Itnaaaa Pyaar Baby??? I asked him baby Pain hua hoga? He replied: Not at all, I kept singing Your Songs Nehu Babu @rohanpreetsingh Yes You’re #NehusMan and I’m Yours Now and Forever!!!! Love You The Most Babyyyy!!!! Happy Valentines Day Dear #NeHearts #NehuPreet". Rohanpreet also dropped a lovely comment on Neha’s post expressing his love for her.

More about Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

Neha Kakkar made her Bollywood debut as a chorus singer in the film Meerabai Not Out. She rose to fame after the release of the track Second Hand Jawani from Cocktail which was followed by several other popular songs such as Sunny Sunny from Yaariyan and London Thumakda from Queen. She is well known for her song Mile Ho Tum from Fever which topped the list of most-viewed Bollywood songs on YouTube.

Rohanpreet Singh participated in the Colors TV show Rising Star season 2 and was declared as the first runner up. He has released many songs like Taqleef, Pehli Mulakat, Ainkan Kaliyan, Hello Hi. In 2020, he participated in the marriage-based show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

