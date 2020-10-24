Tony Kakkar Expresses Gratitude As He Shares Pic With Sister Neha From Wedding Festivities

Singer Neha Kakkar’s marriage has been the talk of the tow with pictures from her wedding surfacing the Internet. Amid the wedding festivities, Neha’s brother Tony shared a beautiful picture with her from one of the wedding ceremonies while expressing his love for her and wishing the singer luck for a happy married life.

The picture seems to be from the Haldi ceremony where the two siblings can be seen happily hugging each other while posing for a candid shot. Tony can also be seen holding Kaleerein which as the tradition is worn by brides. These are dangling ornaments, usually made from metallic foil and coloured golden, which are attached to the bridal Chura. The picture seems to be clicked after the jangling of the Bridal Kalire where the bride shakes her Kalire over the head of her friends or relatives who are unmarried.

Tony Kakkar grooves at the wedding

While captioning the post, Tony thanked God for such precious moments in life and wrote, “How can I thank god enough for all the blessings.” Groom Rohanpreet was the first one to pour in his love under the picture and wrote, “Bhai You both are a blessing for Me and Our family Waheguru keeps you happy always and protect you from all evil.” Apart from the picture, Tony also uploaded a video on Instagram where he can be seen dancing his hearts out on the Punjabi dhol beats. Clad in a nude shade Kurta Pyjama, Tony is winning hearts with his grooving style while “jumping with joy.”

Meanwhile, Neha and Rohanpreet’s close-knitted yet extravagant ring ceremony videos from the event have stormed the internet. The video features Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, dancing and singing to their recently released song, Nehu Da Vyah, while the former’s mother can be seen clapping and enjoying their performance. The video was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh recently released a song in collaboration, which is titled Nehu Da Vyah. Featuring Neha and Rohapreet in the video, the lyrics of the romantic number are penned by Neha Kakkar, while Rajat Nagpal has composed the song.

