Neha Kakkar Shows How To Style An Off-shoulder Outfit For Every Occasion

Off-shoulder fashion has taken over every other outfit out there. From dresses to tops and gowns, off-shoulders look good on everything. Bollywood celeb Neha Kakkar is often spotted in off-shoulder outfits. She has a varied collection of off-shoulder co-ord sets, gowns and tops. Here are 5 different ways to style an off-shoulder outfit like Neha Kakkar.

Lehenga

Pulling off a lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse is one of the best ways to stand out and look elegant at a party. Neha Kakkar's Instagram is filled with pictures of the singer in different outfits. You could take inspiration from the latter and style a blouse for your lehenga, like the one shown above. Neha Kakkar wore the balloon lehenga with an off-shoulder black blouse. To add more elegance to her outfit, she wore a choker necklace around her neck, making her outfit complete.

Off-shoulder top

Another way to style on an off-shoulder outfit is to wear with a pair of washed blue jeans. In the picture, Neha Kakkar wore a yellow off-shoulder top with a pair of blue jeans. To complete her look, she wore a pair of white sneakers with her outfit and the pair of glasses made her look funkier.

Gown

Gowns for various parties of events can be the perfect outfit, and to make it more stylish, you could pull-off an off-shoulder one. We found this picture on Neha Kakkar's Instagram in a beautiful maxi gown. Showing off her collar bones, the singer went for a glam make-up look to complete her outfit.

Co-ord set

Co-ord sets are perfect for an outfit that will make you look cute. Neha Kakkar owns dozens of them and often posts pictures in it on her Instagram account. Most of her co-ord sets have an off-shoulder top. Out of all, we loved this floral print co-ord set that is perfect to wear during summers. She wore her outfit with a pair of shoes and went for a minimal makeup look, to pull off the outfit.

Dress

Another off-shoulder look to pull is to wear an off-shoulder dress. The dress Neha Kakkar is seen wearing is perfect to wear for formal parties or a formal event. She wore a lime green dress and paired it with a pair of white shoes. With a simple hairdo and a pair of large earrings, she completed her outfit with a glam makeup look.

