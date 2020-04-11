Neha Kakkar’s Musical Collaborations That Garnered Over 100 Million Views On YouTube

Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular Indian playback singers today. Having sung songs like Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Hookup song, Mera Wala Dance and several others, Neha has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry with her beautiful voice. Neha Kakkar has given the music industry some great songs in various languages. Here are Neha Kakkar’s collaborations with popular composers and singers that have crossed more than 100 million views on Youtube. Read ahead to know more:

Nikle Currant

The song Nikle Currant is sung by singers like Jassi Gill, Neha Kakkar. The music is composed by Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz. Lyrics are penned by Jaani. The video has been conceptualized by Arvindr Khaira while the choreography is done by Hitesh, Sahaj Singh & Shreoshi. The music is labelled under T-Series. The song has received more than 641 million views on YouTube.

Goa Beach

The song Goa Beach is sung by singers like Tony Kakkar & Neha Kakkar. The music composer and the lyricist for this number is Tony Kakkar. Producer Anshul Garg produced the song. The music video featured star singers like Aditya Narayan, Kat Kristian and Neha Kakkar. The video is directed & choreographed by Piyush – Shazia. The song has received more than 140 million views on YouTube.

Sorry Song

The Sorry song is sung by Neha Kakkar & Maninder Buttar. The music is composed by the singer Maninder Buttar himself. Lyrics are penned by Babbu. Producer Anshul Garg produced the song. The music video featured star singers like Neha Kakkar & Maninder Buttar. The video is directed & choreographed by Keoni Marcelo. The song has received more than 123 million views on YouTube.

Kuch Kuch

The song Kuch Kuch is sung by singers Tony Kakkar & Neha Kakkar. The credit for the music and the lyrics of the song have been given to Tony Kakkar. Producer Anshul Garg produced the song Goa Beach. The music video featured the stars like Neha Kakkar, Ankitta Sharma, Priyank Sharma. The video is directed by Prakhar Khemka & choreographed by Melvin Louis. The song has received more than 123 million views on YouTube.

