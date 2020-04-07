Neha Kakkar's Songs That Are Ideal For A Memorable Sangeet Night Performance

Popular Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar is currently riding high on the success of her recently released Kalla Sohna Nai. Neha Kakkar is making it to the music charts with her superhit song. Fans are loving the on-screen chemistry between Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz.

The singer is also known for her outstanding performance in her songs and on-stage performances too. Her songs often bag the top position on the music charts. The wedding season makes people practice some dance moves for the pre-wedding ceremony -- that is, the sangeet ceremony. So, here are some of Neha Kakkar's songs that are ideal for the ceremony.

Neha Kakkar's songs that are ideal for a sangeet night

Let's Talk About Love

This song is from the movie Baaghi. The music video portrays Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff dancing gracefully. The melodious song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Raftaar. Shraddha Kapoor can also be seen making some beautiful dance movies that fans can take a cue from.

London Thumakda

London Thumakda is taken from the superhit flick, Queen (2013), directed by Vikas Bahl. The song is sung by Labh Janjua, Sonu Kakkad, and Neha Kakkar. Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao portray major roles in the movie. This is one of the most popular songs of Neha Kakkar that crossed a whopping 102 million views and is the perfect song to play on the occasion of the sangeet ceremony.

Morni Banke

This melodious song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and is sung by popular contemporary singer Guru Randhawa and Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar. The song has crossed over 18 million views on YouTube. The lyrics are penned by popular writer MellowD. Check out the music video right below:

