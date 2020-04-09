Neha Kakkar Shares Adorable Slideshow To Mark Brother Tony Kakkar's Birthday; See Pics

Neha Kakkar and brother Tony Kakkar are close-nit siblings who also share a professional relationship. The singer marked her brother’s birthday on April 9, by sharing a number of pictures form their gigs and also some personal events. Neha Kakkar is all love for her brother's birthday. Even Tony Kakkar has been supportive of his sister and her caption is basically her supporting him back in his endeavours.

Neha Kakkar marks brother’s birthday with a number of pictures

Neha Kakkar shared four to five pictures on Instagram story as well as her post. She made sure that she calls back on as many memories as she can on the day. In the pictures that Neha Kakkar shared, one can see the brother-sister duo in several looks. Out of which the last picture with them wearing black and white ensembles stands out. Neha Kakkar knows how to pour some love for her brother.

Neha Kakkar shared the pictures on her main feed on Instagram

Some of Neha Kakkar's IG stories with brother Tony Kakkar

Snippet Credits: Neha Kakkar 's Instagram story

Neha Kakkar wrote some wishes for Tony Kakkar as well. It read, “Happy Birthday to the Most Humble, Most Beautiful Human Being, Most Good Looking, Most Talented, Best Guide, Best Teacher, The Man with No Hatred for Anybody, Only Love, One In Trillions, #BestBrother Ever! My Jaan @tonykakkar ❤️🙌🏼 Tum Jaisa Koi Nahin I love you 😢 #BirthdayBoy #TonyKakkar Bhaiyuuuu 🥰 .#NehaKakkar #KakkarSiblings #KakkarFamily 😇 #NehuDiaries.” Along with Neha Kakkar, many fans of the singer poured in birthday wishes for Tony Kakkar. They also wrote some good wishes on Neha's pictures.

