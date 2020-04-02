Neha Kakkar's Heartbreak Songs To Listen On Loop; From 'Jinke Liye' To 'Naina'

Singer Neha Kakkar has been winning hearts with her melodious voice and yet again, the singer is back with another song Jinke Liye. This song which was a collaboration of Neha Kakkar with singer & composer Jaani released a few days back and fans have already loved the song. Here are some of Neha Kakkar's other gloomy songs to listen to on a loop if you loved Jinke Liye.

Neha Kakkar's songs about Heartbreak

Jinke Liye

Neha Kakkar recently collaborated with singer Jaani, for their song Jinke Liye. The sad song Jinke Liye is the second song from the album Jaanvi Ve, the first one being Pachtaoge. This song features Neha Kakkar and Jaani in the leads as a husband and wife. This album song is similar to the previous song from this album and also has a lot of similarities like the outfits of the storyline, depicting a heartbreaking story.

Naina

This song Naina was from the movie Dangal, starring Aamir Khan. Although the original song in the movie was not sung by Neha Kakkar, she released a sad version in her vice. The original song describes the broken relationship between a father and his daughter. This version sung by Neha Kakkar had become quite popular, the music for this song was given by Pritam.

Maahi Ve

Another hit song sung by Neha Kakkar is this song Maahi Ve, from the song Wajah Tum Ho. The original song from the movie features Zarine Khan. Neha Kakkar broke this heart-broken acoustic version much later. The music for the song was given by Gourov Roshin while the lyrics were given by Kumar. This song is a remake of the original song from the movie Kaante. The original song was sung by Richa Sharma and Sukhwinder Singh. The original song featured actor Malaika Arora, while the music was directed by Anand Raj Anand.

